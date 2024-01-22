4 free agents the Buccaneers can sign to win the Super Bowl next year
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations this season, but they'll need to use free agency to elevate their team to Super Bowl level next year.
Resigning Baker Mayfield is the obvious move after his incredible 2023 run
Baker Mayfield showed up in 2023 and flipped the entire city of Tampa on its head. The expectations before the season weren't anything like what the season ended up being. The media scrutinized this team, chalking them up as "tanking for the first overall pick" and "entering a wide-scale rebuild." Baker Mayfield heard these comments and criticism. And he responded accordingly.
Mayfield led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in his first season with the team. Not only did he lead them to the playoffs, but he won a playoff game and won the division as well. Mayfield saw a complete career resurgence, throwing for a career-high yards and touchdowns.
With the Buccaneers drafting at the bottom of the first round in the NFL Draft, they won't be able to find the quarterback of the future in the draft. The best quarterback in the entire pool of free agency appears to be Mayfield. The solution at quarterback, at least for the next few seasons, is simple. The solution is Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield can lead this team to the division title, he's shown that. Mayfield can lead this team to the playoffs and he can win games, he's shown that. If the Buccaneers want to win the Super Bowl next season, Baker Mayfield is their best option at quarterback.