4 free agents the Buccaneers can sign to win the Super Bowl next year
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations this season, but they'll need to use free agency to elevate their team to Super Bowl level next year.
The Bucs need an offensive Tackle and Tyron Smith would fill that hole
One of the biggest holes on the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is at offensive tackle. Tristan Wirfs holds down one side of the offensive line, as one of the best linemen in the entire league, but the other side could use some serious improvement.
Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times in 2023, good for 2.4 sacks per game. In order to prioritize the production and health of your quarterback, offensive tackle is one of the positions that needs to be stable. Tampa Bay could look to draft one early in the 2024 draft, but if they want to contend next season, they need to look for a veteran in free agency.
There's no tackle on the market that is as proven as Tyron Smith. Smith, 33, is a five-time All-Pro, including this season, as well as an eight-time pro bowler. He's started in all 161 games that he's played in while being a Dallas Cowboy. If the Cowboys can't get to terms with Smith on a contract, the Buccaneers need to prioritize the protection he will provide to the quarterback and pursue him aggressively.