4 free agents the Buccaneers can sign to win the Super Bowl next year
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations this season, but they'll need to use free agency to elevate their team to Super Bowl level next year.
Danielle Hunter would be the pass rusher that Tampa Bay desperately needs
The Buccaneers have really lacked with their pass rush over the last calendar year. Their leader in sacks, Yaya Diaby, had 7.5 sacks on the season, while their other edge rusher, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had just 5.0 sacks on the season. Tampa Bay's second leader in sacks was Antoine Winfield, a safety.
The solution to this would be to get one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in free agency: Danielle Hunter. Hunter had 16.5 sacks this season and has eclipsed at least 10 sacks in five of his eight seasons in the NFL. His ability to rush the quarterback is much better than that of anybody on the active Tampa Bay defense.
He would provide another huge playmaker on the defense in Tampa Bay. In order to win the Super Bowl, your defense needs these kinds of playmakers. Hunter is one of, if not the best edge rusher available in the 2024 free agency pool.
If they're unable to land him, they still need to pursue pass rushers. There are other pass rushers available in the free agency class, but their top priority needs to be Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings.