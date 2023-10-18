4 free agents the New York Mets can sign to make the 2024 playoffs
The New York Mets are making major changes after an awful 2023 season. Find out who they should be targeting in free agency to boost their chances of making the playoffs in 2024.
By James Nolan
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP
All 30 MLB teams could use the best player in the sport, but only a few teams will be able to afford him. Ohtani's price tag is rumored to be around $500 million, even with his UCL injury. The two-way star's agent has already expressed the desire to get back on the mound, so he could fill two holes for Cohen's Mets.
New York desperately needs pitching, and the lineup could also use some help too. As great as Alonso and Lindor are, they're nowhere near the type of hitter Ohtani is. The former MVP is coming off of his best year at the plate, hitting for a .304 BA with an OPS of 1.006. He also tallied up 44 HRs, and 95 RBIs, with league-leading OBP of .412.
When healthy, Ohtani is also one of the game's best pitchers. In 2022 he finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting, as he held a 2.33 ERA across 28 starts.
The production that Ohtani provides is unprecedented, and the Mets could use it. If they were to add Ohtani, they would be right up there with the Phillies and Braves. If Cohen and Stearns want to turn New York into a perennial contender, then they should be all in on the Ohtani sweepstakes this offseason.