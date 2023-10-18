4 free agents the New York Mets can sign to make the 2024 playoffs
The New York Mets are making major changes after an awful 2023 season. Find out who they should be targeting in free agency to boost their chances of making the playoffs in 2024.
By James Nolan
2. Cody Bellinger, OF
After hitting 47 HRs and winning the league MVP in 2019, Cody Bellinger has fallen off the map as one of MLB's star players. When the 28-year-old made his debut in 2017, many thought the left-handed outfielder would be a threat to opposing pitchers for a long time. From 2020-2022, the former MVP hit a .203 batting average, with a .648 OPS.
In 2023, Bellinger emerged as a dangerous threat again, as he hit for a .307 BA, with a .881 OPS with the Chicago Cubs. The former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger will be highly coveted by many teams in the offseason, as he's a former MVP under 30 years old.
With the Met's need for another outfielder, Bellinger could be the perfect option. His ability to play first base could also give Alonso some time off to DH. The power he provides would be a huge plus for New York too, as the team had 92 fewer HRs than Atlanta in 2023.
If New York were to sign Bellinger, that would give them an interesting lineup. With Lindor, Alonso, and Bellinger, it would give the Mets three guys who have the potential to carry a team.
Even though there are rumors about an over $100 million asking price for Bellinger, it could certainly be a risk worth taking. He was once one of the most feared hitters in baseball, and the former MVP might be able to get back to his old form. If the Mets are willing to take the risk, then Bellinger might be able to help them reach the playoffs in 2024.