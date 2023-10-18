4 free agents the New York Mets can sign to make the 2024 playoffs
The New York Mets are making major changes after an awful 2023 season. Find out who they should be targeting in free agency to boost their chances of making the playoffs in 2024.
By James Nolan
3. Blake Snell, SP
Following a stellar 2023 season, Blake Snell is going to get paid this offseason. He's the Cy Young favorite, which would be his second in the past six years. In 32 starts, the lefty went 14-9, with a 2.25 ERA, which was the best in the National League. He also struck out 234 batters in 180 innings pitched.
The 30-year-old starter might just be the best pitcher available this offeason. Through eight seasons in the MLB, Snell holds a 3.20 career ERA, so it's not like his 2023 performance was out of the blue. If the Mets were to land Snell this offseason, it would give them another ace in the prime years of their career.
If New York wants to reach the postseason, they are going to need more pitching. Outside of Senga and Jose Quintana, the rest of the Mets rotation is a question mark. Snell would become the ace of the staff instantly.
Not only can he throw in the regular season, but Snell has a history of performing well when the lights are bright. In 12 postseason games, the lefty holds a 4-3 record, with a 3.33 ERA.
With the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves having some of the best offenses in baseball, the Mets could use a dominant staff to offset the dominant lineups.
In 2023, the Mets had a team ERA of 4.31, which ranked 19th in MLB. When New York won 101 games in 2022, the team attained a 3.57 ERA. The blueprint for the Mets' success seems to be pitching, as every year they've made the postseason they had a dominant staff.
With a desperate need to add more starting pitching depth, the Mets have an opportunity to snag one of the best this offseason. Cohen has the money to spend, and Snell is looking for money to receive. If New York wants to sneak into the playoffs in 2024, adding Snell to the rotation would give them a legitimate shot.