4 huge trades Heat could make to shake up the roster
What blockbuster trades can the Miami Heat make?
By Jakob Ashlin
After two NBA Finals appearances in four seasons, the Miami Heat are, once again, back in the mix. At 19-12, the Heat currently reside in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are each on pace to average 20+ points per game for a second consecutive season.
However, the Heat have lacked the firepower to win the title in recent years. Last offseason, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both made major moves, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Damian Lillard, respectively. If the Heat want to finally get over the hump, they may have to make a big move themselves. Here are four potential blockbuster trades.
4. Jerami Grant for a 1st round pick
Grant is an odd position. He signed a five-year, $160 million deal, when the Blazers were still trying to retain Damian Lillard. Now, he is miscast on a young, rebuilding squad. The 29-year-old forward could contribute to a contending team. He has averaged 19+ points per game in four consecutive seasons. In 2023-24, he is averaging 22.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting a career-high 41.9 percent from 3-point range.
While Grant is a talented player, his contract should hamper his trade value. In this scenario, the Heat send the Blazers one protected first-round pick and a future second-round pick. This is a minimal cost to acquire a player of Grant's caliber. Conversely, the Blazers can acquire some draft assets and clear significant cap space for the next five years.