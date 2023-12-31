4 huge trades Heat could make to shake up the roster
What blockbuster trades can the Miami Heat make?
By Jakob Ashlin
1. South Beach Spida
This one is a longshot.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Heat are expected to have interest in Mitchell, along with the Knicks and Nets.
Do I believe the Cavaliers will trade the four-time All-Star? No, but there is a valid argument for them to pull the trigger. Mitchell's long-term future remains a question mark. In 2025, the superstar guard can opt out of his contract and enter free agency. Therefore, the Cavaliers only have him under team control for one and a half more seasons, and he is not a lock to re-sign. In the past, Mitchell has been linked to both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
For the Heat, Herro is emerging into a legitimate star in his own right. The 23-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, while shooting a blistering 42.7 percent from deep. Only three other NBA players have hit those benchmarks this season: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Jalen Brunson.
When exploring the trade market for Mitchell, Herro could be Cleveland's best option. He is young, talented, and will not be a free agent until 2027. Jovic and draft capital make the deal even more appealing.
Conversely, the Heat may not want to part with Herro, but the opportunity to assemble a "Big 3" of Mitchell, Buter, and Adebayo, while retaining rookie standout Jaime Jaquez Jr., may be too good to pass up.