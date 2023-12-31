4 huge trades Heat could make to shake up the roster
What blockbuster trades can the Miami Heat make?
By Jakob Ashlin
2. Siakam and Schroder to Miami
Siakam would give the Heat a third star and fill a position of need. The two-time All-Star forward has been a rumored trade candidate for a while, but he is set to hit free agency this summer. So, the Raptors have to either move him or pay the 29-year-old significant long-term money this offseason.
Siakam is enjoying another stellar season in Toronto, averaging 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. When he is on the floor, the Raptors are outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 96th percentile league-wide.
The Raptors would gain legitimate assets to kick off a rebuild in Jovic, two first-round picks, and one future swap. Meanwhile, Lowry and Robinson would provide matching salaries. Lowry's contract will expire after the season, freeing up nearly $29.8 million in cap space.
In this deal, the Heat also acquire Schroder to help offset the loss of Lowry. Playmaking is already a concern, and moving Lowry would leave them without a legitimate point guard. Schroder is more than capable of filling that void. This season, he is averaging 14.1 points and a career-high 6.9 assists.