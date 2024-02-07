4 Kansas City Chiefs most likely to derail their Super Bowl chances
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, looking for their second-straight title. However, some of their own players might get in the way.
By Mark Powell
3. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been great, but he's a wild card
Marquez Valdes-Scantling's redemption arc has been a movie in the making this postseason. The Chiefs receiving corps as a whole was seen as their biggest weakness heading into the playoffs. Thanks to the emergence of MVS and Rashee Rice, that may no longer be the case. FanSided's Kinnu Singh outlined Valdes-Scantling's playoff emergence in a piece a few weeks ago:
"While his efforts may not atone for the receiver's struggles in the regular season, the game was a reminder that the receiver has the capability of being a reliable presence in the postseason. Valdes-Scantling stepped up his game in last season's postseason run as well. In the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Valdes-Scantling had six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown."
As impressive as Valdes-Scantling's turnaround has been, he's also the same guy who dropped a game-winning touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles this season, and has had issues holding onto the ball in the past.
You'll have to forgive my wait-and-see approach, but Valdes-Scantling needs to prove himself on the biggest stage.