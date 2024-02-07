4 Kansas City Chiefs most likely to derail their Super Bowl chances
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, looking for their second-straight title. However, some of their own players might get in the way.
By Mark Powell
2. Mecole Hardman is a ticking time bomb for the Chiefs
Mecole Hardman fumbled not once, but twice against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Normally that would be enough to get a player cut, or at the very least benched while sitting on the active roster. Kansas City doesn't have that luxury, as receiver depth has been a question mark for the Chiefs all year long.
Hardman has just two catches this postseason, and didn't record a single reception in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City acquired Hardman at the trade deadline after he flamed out with the New York Jets. The former Chiefs draft pick hasn't looked like his old explosive self despite being used as a part-time punt returner. As FanSided's Alicia de Artola noted, Hardman used to be a player the Chiefs could count on in these moments:
"Hardman has had strong games for the Chiefs in postseasons past. He caught four passes for 43 yards in the 2021 Wild Card Round, ran in a score in the next outing and caught a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. He can have a bigger impact. He needs to get his head in the game."
Now, KC fans will close their eyes every time he touches the ball.