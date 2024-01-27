3 Chiefs who still need to play better to make another Super Bowl
The Chiefs have another trip to the Super Bowl on their minds. They'll need improved performance from these players to get there.
Mecole Hardman
The Chiefs got a huge performance out of Marques Valdez-Scantling against the Bills and what a difference that made. The wide receiver only had two catches but they were for 32 and 30 yards and helped set up both second-half touchdowns scored by Kansas City.
While MVS proved that Patrick Mahomes can rely on some members of his wide receiving corps, Mecole Hardman did the opposite. Hardman gave the Bills new life in the fourth quarter when he fumbled out of the endzone. Buffalo had just attempted an ill-advised fake punt. All the momentum was in KC's favor. And then it wasn't anymore.
That was one of two fumbles Hardman had during the Bills game. He was lucky not to lose the first.
Between Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and MVS, the frontline options for the Chiefs options have been established. They still need players like Hardman, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney to avoid major blunders and contribute where they can.
Hardman has had strong games for the Chiefs in postseasons past. He caught four passes for 43 yards in the 2021 Wild Card Round, ran in a score in the next outing and caught a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. He can have a bigger impact. He needs to get his head in the game.