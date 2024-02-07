4 Kansas City Chiefs most likely to derail their Super Bowl chances
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, looking for their second-straight title. However, some of their own players might get in the way.
By Mark Powell
1. Kadarius Toney is a mistake waiting to happen
We really don't know what to make of this guy. For a player who has done very little to help the Chiefs since his arrival, Kadarius Toney talks like an MVP candidate. His self-created distraction prior to the AFC Championship Game didn't help matters.
While Toney appeared to blame the Chiefs for his status in the AFC Championship Game, even saying that they were lying about his injury, the beleaguered wide receiver has since changed his tune. Toney blamed Giants fans for blowing the matter out of proportion, and even said the Instagram live clip may have been altered.
Toney's confidence in himself will never waver. He believes he's a No. 1 receiver "when he gets the ball," which is a wild demand on a team that features Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
When Toney lined up offsides to lose a regular-season game against the Bills, he refused to take any responsibility for a simple mistake any one of us could've made. Instead, he allowed his teammates to foolishly go to bat for him -- even Mahomes.
The question isn't if Toney will do something stupid on Sunday, the question is when. If the Chiefs let Toney sniff the field they're in serious trouble.