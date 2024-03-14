4 Kansas City Chiefs who could be traded not named L’Jarius Sneed
1. Chiefs could trade WR Kadarius Toney
Kenny Rogers once crooned that you got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em. And in the case of the Kansas City Chiefs with wide receiver Kadarius Toney, it's time to walk away and it's time to run after just a season and a half with the organization.
Sure, Toney has two Super Bowl rings in as many seasons as he's spent with the Chiefs, but the argument could be made -- especially after what we saw throughout the 2023 campaign -- that the team was able to hoist the Lombardi in spite of the former Giants first-round pick, not because of him.
Toney's most egregiously bad contribution was in the regular-season loss to the rival Buffalo Bills when he lined up offside and ultimately incurred the penalty that cost the Chiefs a win and robbed fans of one of the potentially best plays in NFL history from actually counting. But his struggles went beyond that, dealing with drop issues, being in the wrong spots, and ultimately just being ruled inactive throughout the postseason with injuries, which have been a theme in his career.
There is nothing to be gained by the Chiefs by cutting Toney, though. On his rookie contract still, his roughly $2.53 million cap hit is fully guaranteed, so Kansas City would save nothing by releasing the mercurial receiver. Trading him, on the other hand, would save the Chiefs Toney's full salary for the 2024 season.
While the market for Toney would be far from lucrative, trading the receiver for even a Day 3 pick in 2025 or 2026 and saving that money on the salary cap while also furthering a hard reset on the receiving corps would be well worth it for the champs. They took a gamble and it didn't pay off, but trading Toney would allow their Chiefs to cut their losses and still not walk away completely emptyhanded.