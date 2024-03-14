4 Kansas City Chiefs who could be traded not named L’Jarius Sneed
2. Chiefs could trade SS Justin Reid
It was a bit upsetting for fans whenever the Chiefs made the tough decision to move on from safety Tyrann Mathieu in the 2022 offseason, a move that was ultimately solidified when they signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year pact. While they may have been upset initially, though, it was the right move for Steve Spagnuolo's defense moving forward.
Mathieu's play has dropped off a bit since departing from Kansas City and Reid, especially at this time two years ago, was an up-and-comer who upgraded the safety room moving forward.
Now entering the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, though, Reid's play declined in his second season with the franchise a season ago. He graded out as the 85th-best coverage safety among just 94 qualified players from PFF ($) and was also a sub-average run defender as well. It was a far cry from the player they saw in 2022.
That, however, won't preclude teams from having interest in Reid. He was still a top-third of the league safety in the 2022 season and is only 27 years old still. With needs at safety prevalent throughout the NFL, there should be trade interest that the Chiefs should absolutely explore.
After all, they have some depth in the position group with Bryan Cook, Deon Bush and even Chamarri Conner, and they could be inclined to recoup some draft capital in a trade rather than risk losing him in free agency for nothing last offseason. And if that trade also comes with $10.75 million in cap savings, that makes a trade even more difficult to turn down.