4 Kansas City Chiefs who could be traded not named L’Jarius Sneed
3. Chiefs could trade DE Charles Omenihu
This could be a controversial inclusion for this list, but trading Charles Omenihu could be part of the long-term plans for the Chiefs as they move forward into the 2024 season.
Omenihu, who joined the Chiefs last offseason and is set to carry a $10.97 million cap hit for the upcoming campaign, was productive when he was on the field for Kansas City. In the 11 games he played due to injury, the former Houston Texans fifth-round pick racked up 7.0 sacks to go along with five more tackles for loss and 11 QB hits on the season as well.
From a pure disruption standpoint, though, Omenihu was simply average for the Super Bowl champs overall. PFF ($) graded him as just the 43rd-best edge rusher in terms of his pass rush grade, while actually finishing as a bottom-third run defender at the position.
Taking the long-term view of the situation, the Chiefs have invested their most valuable draft capital in each of the past two drafts on edge defenders with the selections of George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round. While they may still not be fully-formed pieces, putting them into bigger roles with more opportunities while saving money could be a more prudent choice for the franchise.
And dealing Omenihu would do that. Given his productivity in the box score, there could be a decent market for the veteran, especially at just 27 years old and at a relatively reasonable price. But the Chiefs could get another pick plus save $7.22 million by trading the defensive end, which might allow them to better supplement the roster moving forward and eyeing a three-peat.