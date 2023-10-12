4 Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who won't be back and where they'll sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers were sent packing after being swept by the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Their free agents could sign elsewhere this offseason.
By Drew Koch
1. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw won't be back with the Dodgers in 2024
While it's definitely not the way you want to go out, Clayton Kershaw may have no choice. A surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer, Kershaw may have thrown his last pitch in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.
By his lofty standards, Kershaw had a good, but not great season. Appearing in 24 games, Kershaw posted a 2.46 ERA and 1.063 WHIP, while also being elected to his 10th All-Star team.
Unfortunately for Kershaw, his last start in LA may have been a clunker. The left-hander couldn't get out of the first inning after the Arizona Diamondbacks ambushed Kershaw for six earned runs in Game 1 of the NLDS and chased the veteran after just one-third of an inning.
Clayton Kershaw's resumé speaks for itself. A former MVP, three-time NL Cy Younf Award-winner, and a World Series title. There's really nothing left for Kershaw to accomplish - especially if his health is a concern.
More than likely, if Clayton Kershaw doesn't return to Los Angeles next season, it'll be because he retired from the game of baseball. However, there's a small chance that Kershaw could join Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom in Texas next season.