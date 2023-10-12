4 Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who won't be back and where they'll sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers were sent packing after being swept by the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Their free agents could sign elsewhere this offseason.
By Drew Koch
2. Outfielder Kiké Hernandez won't be back with the Dodgers in 2024
Kiké Hernandez returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season after opening the year with the Boston Red Sox. After a horrible start to the season in Beantown, Hernandez's 2023 campagn turned around quite a bit after arriving back in the LA.
Hernandez saw his OPS jump over 100 points after re-joining the Dodgers this season. Hernandez also brings a great deal of defensive versatility to any ball club. The 32-year-old played every position except for catcher this season.
it just seems as though Hernandez is unlikely to return to the Dodgers next season. With James Outman showing tremendous potential in the outfield, and LA likely looking to get a little younger this winter, Hernandez's time with the Dodgers may be up.
Is there a team out there that actually makes sense for Kiké Hernandez? I don't know of too many GMs or managers that would look at player with Hernandez's resumé and unique skillset and say, no thanks.
Hernandez feels like the perfect fit for the Tampa Bay Rays. After getting bounced in the Wild Card Series this year, Tampa Bay will need to make some small acquistions in free agency, and Hernandez is unlikely to cost an arm and leg.