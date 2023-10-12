4 Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who won't be back and where they'll sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers were sent packing after being swept by the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Their free agents could sign elsewhere this offseason.
By Drew Koch
3. Pitcher Julio Urias won't be back with the Dodgers in 2024
This is a mess. Julio Urias was arrested on domestic violence charges earlier this season and is currently on leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers. While all the facts in the case have yet to come to light, the Dodgers seem unlikely to re-sign their No. 1 starter during the offseason.
The Dodgers definitely missed Urias in their rotation down the stretch and in the postseason. The left-hander was far from himself in 2023, but his absence forced the Dodgers to dig deep for pitching talent, and in the end, LA didn't have enough depth.
Urias' locker was already removed from Dodger Stadium after his arrest, so there's virtually no chance that the southpaw will be re-signed this winter. In fact, it's debatable as to whether or not any team would take a flier on Urias at this point.
Julio Urias would've been one of the most sought after pitchers on the free agent market this offseason, but with this shroud of off-the-field issues now surrounding the 27-year-old, it's fair to assume that he'll remain a free agent until Major League Baseball concludes their investigation of the legal process plays out.