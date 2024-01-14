4 Miami Dolphins who won't be back in 2024 after getting iced out in playoffs
Everyone thought that the sub-zero temperatures and North Pole-themed Arrowhead Stadium could be a disadvantage for the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round against the Chiefs. And everyone was right about that.
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of Mike McDaniel's offense couldn't get anything going in the Dolphins opener in the 2024 NFL Playoffs while the banged-up and short-handed defense didn't have nearly enough answers, particularly for Rashee Rice. Now, Miami is ousted from the postseason and heading home, and it's a potentially difficult offseason to navigate for Chris Grier.
Key defensive standouts like linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins are hitting free agency, as is Connor Williams and several members of the offensive line depth that was tested this season. On top of that, the Dolphins are projected to be $40 million over the cap in 2024 right now based on estimates from Over the Cap.
So which Dolphins free agents -- or even players who are still under contract -- won't be back with Miami for the 2024 season? This is only based on assumptions and reading the tea leaves, but these four players appear to be on their way out with the Dolphins.
4. Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR
After starting his career and spending three seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins inked wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a two-year deal in hopes of boosting the wide receiver corps. In that same timeline, however, the Dolphins also added Jaylen Waddle via the draft and Tyreek Hill as well via trade.
Subsequently, Wilson never really got his chance to materialize as a meaningful part of the offense, playing more as a rotational piece than anything. Over two seasons and 30 total games played, Wilson caught just 34 passes (on 56 targets) for 432 yards and three touchdowns with all of the scores coming in the 2023 season.
With the way Mike McDaniel runs his offense, particularly the pace that he runs it at as well, receiver depth is always going to be a crucial factor for building the roster in Miami. At the same time, there are likely cheaper and perhaps even better options available on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft or even in the bargain bin of free agency.
Wilson is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and it's hard to imagine any real urgency on the team's part to bring him back. They have far bigger priorities to consider in free agency, while also being more likely than not to want to compete in Wilson's market for a player who, frankly, just hasn't done all that much with Miami.