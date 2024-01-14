4 Miami Dolphins who won't be back in 2024 after getting iced out in playoffs
3. Eli Apple, CB
Late in the offseason with the preseason set to get underway shortly, the Dolphins made the decision to reunite two old pals in Miami by signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Apple, of course, has famously had some high-profile on-field and social media beef with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
There was no drama between the two, thankfully. Apple was also signed out of necessity more than anything with some questionable cornerback depth on the roster in addition to Jalen Ramsey's preseason injury and the less-than-stellar injury history of Xavien Howard as well. However, if the organization had high hopes for the Apple signing, they were sorely mistaken when he got onto the field with the defense.
Apple was one of the worst coverage corners in the league this season with more than 500 snaps logged for the Miami defense. PFF ($) graded his regular season at 48.0 in coverage and as the 102nd best cornerback in the NFL out of only 128 qualified players. He was bad, no other way to put it.
That's the beauty of the one-year deal, however, because the Dolphins no longer have to bring him back. They are surely more likely to draft a developmental player as depth and force him into action a little earlier than they'd like to if injuries crop up again. But with Ramsey back healthy, Apple doesn't feel like someone who's needed anymore, especially given how poorly he performed.