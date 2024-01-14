4 Miami Dolphins who won't be back in 2024 after getting iced out in playoffs
2. Isaiah Wynn, OT
In the ever-going effort to try and shore up the offensive line in front of Tua, the Dolphins took a well-conceived roll of the dice on former Patriots first-round pick at offensive lineman, Isaiah Wynn. They inked the veteran who has dealt with numerous injuries in his career to a one-year deal in hopes that they could ultimately strike gold by keeping him healthy and jolting a unit that's struggled mightily in recent years.
Unfortunately, none of that happened. Wynn failed to log even 400 snaps on the season as he dealt with more injuries, which were particularly costly down the stretch as more and more injuries in the trenches started to pile up for Miami. What's worse is that his play when he was healthy wasn't nearly up to par either.
Wynn graded out as just the 68th-best offensive guard in the NFL out of only 81 qualified players in the position by snap count, per PFF. It didn't matter if it was run blocking or pass blocking situations either. He was equally as sub-standard no matter the aspect of the offense that he was working in.
The offensive line remains a long-term concern moving forward for the Dolphins, which complicates the future of Wynn as he hits free agency. There is at least some chance that Miami could bring him back into the mix, but his underperformance and inability to stay healthy was enough for me to believe that Miami is going to look for other options in the offseason to help the line and move on from this project.