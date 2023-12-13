4 Minnesota Vikings having their most disappointing season in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have endured a lot this season. From injuries to wins, they have produced many storylines. But through it, they have had key players underperform.
By Jack Posey
Vikings having their most disappointing season: Marcus Davenport
Marcus Davenport headlined the class of free agents signed by the Minnesota Vikings in the past season. Davenport signed a $13 million deal with the Vikings. Although, he only posted half a sack in his final year in New Orleans, Minnesota bet on Davenport, Possessing all the physical intangibles to be a dominant edge rusher, Minnesota thought he and Danielle Hunter would be a dominant pass rush tandem.
Danielle Hunter is having a career year, as he is third in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. On the other hand, Davenport is not having the breakout year Minnesota had expected. Davenport has only played in four games this year, in the two he was able to finish he recorded a sack in each game. A good sign for Minnesota, if Davenport can stay healthy he can be a force opposite Danielle Hunter.
Vikings having their most disappointing season: Andrew Booth Jr.
Minnesota is still waiting for Booth to breakout after selecting him in the second round last year. The second-year corner has played in every game so far this year for the Vikings. Still, he has failed to record his first career interception or sack. Booth has recorded just five total tackles. The Vikings will most likely cut ties with Booth when his rookie contract is up as he has not produced.