4 Minnesota Vikings having their most disappointing season in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have endured a lot this season. From injuries to wins, they have produced many storylines. But through it, they have had key players underperform.
By Jack Posey
Vikings having their most disappointing season: Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson was the Offensive Player of the Year last year, and for good reason, as he had 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. The chemistry between Kirk Cousins and Jefferson picked up right where it left off, with Jefferson posting six plus receptions in Weeks 1-4, despite a record of 1-3. That’s when Jefferson was injured against the Chiefs, landing him on the injured reserve and sidelining him for seven games.
Jefferson has had a less-than-productive season, but it's safe to say injuries derailed his 2023 campaign. When he returned against the Raiders he was unproductive and unfortunately injured his chest. He was taken to a local hospital and we hope for a speedy recovery.
While it may seem harsh to consider Jefferson's season a disappointment, injuries certainly factor into the equation for one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He'll be back better than ever when his time comes.