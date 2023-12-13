4 Minnesota Vikings having their most disappointing season in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have endured a lot this season. From injuries to wins, they have produced many storylines. But through it, they have had key players underperform.
By Jack Posey
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most unpredictable teams so far in the 2023 year. Minnesota lost their first three games, then won three of their next four. That’s when disaster struck, and starter Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. The Vikings would still win against the Packers, bringing them to 4-4. Down a quarterback, the Vikings would trade for Josh Dobbs the following week.
Dobbs was forced to enter for an injured Jaren Hall. Somehow, by a miracle, Dobbs was able to pull off a win against the Falcons. Dobbs would then win only one of the team's next three games. Going into the bye, the team had a decision to make again at the quarterback position. They ultimately decided to stick with Dobbs. The Vikings beat the Raiders 3-0 on Sunday, and Minnesota announced Nick Mullens will start going forward.
The Vikings have already endured so much, and the playoffs still remain a possibility for the team. Still, they could be even better had some of their starters played up to par. Here are four Vikings having their worst season in 2023.
Vikings having their most disappointing season: Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison has been a disappointment for the Vikings and fantasy football managers alike. The physical back was expected by many to have a career year after the departure of Dalvin Cook. For a couple of years, Mattison had been a dependent backup behind Cook, and he looked like he was going to be a star when given the chance.
But that plan fell flat for Mattison. In his first year as the starter, Mattison has 660 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. Yup, you read that right, he has zero touchdowns. He does have three receiving scores, proving to be a multifaceted running back.
Mattison has also struggled with ball control and injuries this year. Kevin O'Connell called out his running back earlier this year for fumbling issues.