Josh Dobbs fairytale all the way over as fans accuse QB of injuring Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings Josh Dobbs fairytale is officially over, as Kevin O'Connell has benched the quarterback for Nick Mullens.
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs is a tremendous story. Dobbs was overlooked in the NFL Draft, signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers and several others as a practice squad/depth QB at best, only to eventually find his footing with the Arizona Cardinals and Vikings years later. Dobbs is a late bloomer, but his skill-set has fit with this Minnesota offense, up until Sunday.
Dobbs looked far more like a practice squad player than a starting QB against the Raiders on Sunday. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was in just his first game back from injured reserve, went up to make a tough catch on a Dobbs throw which should have been routine.
Jefferson was injured on that play and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Dobbs put the Vikings best playmaker in danger in just his first game back. Shortly thereafter, Dobbs himself was replaced by Nick Mullens, as the Minnesota offense sputtered along.
Vikings: Josh Dobbs throw puts Justin Jefferson in danger
Dobbs clear misfire put Jefferson in danger, but hopefully not for the long term. Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in football and the NFL is a better product when he is healthy. Considering the Vikings are competing for an NFC Wild Card spot after their poor start, a healthy Jefferson would make a huge different both on the field, and in potential viewership down the line.
As for Dobbs, great storylines can only buy you so much time. The Tennessee product has looked rough to past few games, which includes two straight losses to the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Dobbs came into Sunday's contest against the Raiders on thin ice, and an inability to score through three quarters was enough for O'Connell to pull the veteran in favor of Mullens.