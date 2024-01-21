4 more Dallas Cowboys not named Mike McCarthy who won't be back
The Dallas Cowboys will bring Mike McCarthy back, despite what most fans suggest. However, not every player and coach is as lucky.
By Mark Powell
3. Dan Quinn should receive a head coaching opportunity in 2024
With the Cowboys season officially over, it frees up defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to interview for head coaching opportunities. Quinn turned down some roles last offseason in hopes of winning a Super Bowl with a talented Dallas defense. While the Cowboys continued to improve defensively, Quinn ultimately fell short of his goal.
Quinn has head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and led them to the Super Bowl. He's also the former defensive coordinator of the Legion of Boom defense in Seattle, which suggests that a return to the Seahawks as their head coach could be in order. Seattle surprisingly relieved Pete Carroll of his duties after this season, though the veteran head coach will remain with the organization.
Either way, it would be a shock to see Quinn return to the Cowboys next season barring he doesn't have an agreement in place with Jones to eventually replace McCarthy. There are still a number of intriguing head coaching roles open, including Seattle, that Quinn should target over remaining in Dallas as the No. 2 to McCarthy.