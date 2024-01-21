4 more Dallas Cowboys not named Mike McCarthy who won't be back
The Dallas Cowboys will bring Mike McCarthy back, despite what most fans suggest. However, not every player and coach is as lucky.
By Mark Powell
2. Stephon Gilmore is in his journeyman phase
FanSided's Cody Williams wrote that Jourdan Lewis will be on his way out of Dallas this offseason. Should Stephon Gilmore follow him, the Cowboys will be down two cornerbacks.
"Cornerback is perhaps the position that will test the Cowboys front office the most in free agency this offseason. Stephon Gilmore, who the club traded for in the 2023 offseason, Jourdan Lewis and Noah Igbinoghene are all set to hit the open market this offseason," Williams wrote. "Depth at cornerback is one of the most crucial areas of any roster, though, which is why things could be tricky for the front office."
As Williams notes, depth at cornerback is important on any roster, especially the Cowboys. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland make for one of the best defensive back duos in football. Yet, Diggs missed the majority of this season with a knee injury.
Gilmore is a future Hall of Famer and formerly the best cornerback in football hands down. At this stage of his career, he's still a capable No. 2 or No. 3 corner on a contending team. Expect organizations like the Steelers -- in need a defensive back help -- to pursue him hard, and perhaps overpay if necessary.