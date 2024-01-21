4 more Dallas Cowboys not named Mike McCarthy who won't be back
The Dallas Cowboys will bring Mike McCarthy back, despite what most fans suggest. However, not every player and coach is as lucky.
By Mark Powell
1. Cooper Rush is a trade asset for the Cowboys
The Cowboys made the mistake of not trading Cooper Rush last offseason, as he had just performed admirably in place of Dak Prescott for several games that league year. Now, Rush's value has since decreased a bit, but the NFL is a quarterback-driven league.
If Dallas wishes to secure more draft capital, they should consider flipping Rush -- who at this point in his career clearly will not supplant Prescott as starter full time -- for some late-round picks. In exchange, the Cowboys can fill out its roster and add more depth where necessary, such as running back and defensive back.
Rush is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, so the Cowboys would be smart to get something for their capable backup now, rather than risk losing him for nothing in just a year's time. If Rush were traded, Dallas still has Trey Lance available to back up Prescott on the depth chart. While Lance cannot be developed into a true No. 1 signal-caller, he is a serviceable backup with starting experience, just like Rush.