4 more Eagles not named Nick Sirianni who won’t be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, letting Sean Desai and Brian Johnson go from the coaching staff. But who else will join them?
By Mark Powell
1. Quez Watkins couldn't fill the void, so he won't be back
When the Eagles needed Quez Watkins most, he let them down. AJ Brown couldn't play in the Eagles playoff game against the Buccaneers, so they turned to Watkins and DeVonta Smith. Smith held up his end of the bargain all season long, so Tampa Bay tried to take the Alabama product out of the game early and often. This left Watkins open, and he fell short.
Watkins had just three catches for 12 yards on four targets despite telling Jalen Hurts he'd be ready when the moment came.
“The opportunity is on the table,” Watkins said. “I’m here to take advantage … Last week my confidence went through the roof. I felt like I put on display what I’m capable of if given the opportunity.”
Hurts even texted Watkins before the postseason, and the wide receiver responded that "he's been ready." That stat line suggests the exact opposite, and it's why he may head elsewhere in free agency.