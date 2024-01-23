4 more Eagles not named Nick Sirianni who won’t be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, letting Sean Desai and Brian Johnson go from the coaching staff. But who else will join them?
By Mark Powell
2. Fletcher Cox remains undecided on his Eagles future
Fletcher Cox would be arguably be the biggest loss of this Eagles offseason, especially with a new defensive coordinator coming in. Following the team's postseason loss to the Buccaneers, Cox was seen cleaning out his locker room. When he spoke with the media, Cox kept his options wide open.
"You just see where the chips fall," Cox said. "Obviously, they drafted some young talent, and those guys are really good. They've come a long way since they got here. Jordan [Davis] and Jalen [Carter], they did a really good job of taking on the game, learning how to be a pro.
The six-time Pro Bowler has a point, as the Eagles have invested in some young, cheaper defensive tackles who will demand even more playing time next season. By no means does Roseman have to pay him based off his past production. That's just how the league works sometimes.
"They drafted some really, really good young talent here, and those guys will definitely be really, really good for this organization," Cox added.
That doesn't sound like a veteran excited to return for his 13th season in Philly.