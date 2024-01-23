4 more Eagles not named Nick Sirianni who won’t be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, letting Sean Desai and Brian Johnson go from the coaching staff. But who else will join them?
By Mark Powell
3. Julio Jones is a journeyman at this point in his career
Philadelphia signed Julio Jones as much-needed wide receiver depth at the time. Yet, Jones hardly made an impact on the field with this Eagles team. The former All-Pro's signing was hyped up in the moment. As former FanSided writer Kristen Wong wrote, it reeked a little of desperation. Little did we know what was to come:
"At the same time, the Jones acquisition reeks a little of desperation. The Eagles' stunted passing attack was on full display in Week 6's pitiful loss to the Jets, who were without several key defenders in the backfield. Six weeks into the season, Philly holds a solid 5-1 record but hasn't looked like a well-balanced, well-oiled offensive machine; in fact, in most of their games, Hurts and his playmakers have failed to orchestrate offensive dominance like they did last season," Wong wrote.
Despite the locker room drama created by AJ Brown, Jones didn't see the field much. That included Philadelphia's postseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Jones was forced to miss the playoff matchup with a concussion.
Jones is a big name, and one of the best receivers of his era. He's just not a fit on this Eagles team at this point in his career.