4 more Eagles not named Nick Sirianni who won’t be back in 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, letting Sean Desai and Brian Johnson go from the coaching staff. But who else will join them?
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles have not fired Nick Sirianni, instead opting to clean out members of his coaching staff and start from scratch. Matt Patricia is gone. Sean Desai is gone. Brian Johnson is gone. Good luck replacing them, Nick!
Howie Roseman is showing patience with Sirianni, because when things are going well in Philadelphia, he is usually behind it. Sirianni is a coach players love to follow into battle, especially when they are winning. However, the coaching staff he assembled last season was downright putrid. Matt Patricia? Really?
Roseman deserves some blame for that as well. He is the general manager and thus gets the final say over these decisions. It's fair to expect him to play a larger role this offseason and finding veteran coaching minds to offset Sirianni's inexperience.
Yet, beyond Sirianni and the coaching staff, several key Eagles players will not be returning in 2024. That list likely includes Jason Kelce, who hinted at retirement to his teammates following a Philly loss at Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card round, per Adam Schefter. The future Hall of Famer will be missed.
4. Eagles RB Boston Scott won't be back, even though Sirianni will
The Eagles can and should prioritize bringing back D'Andrew Swift this offseason, as he looked explosive out of the backfield when used properly in 2023. However, there's only so much money to go around, and Scott is a replacement-level backup running back. He should find a home elsewhere.
Scott is dominant against the New York Giants and average against just about everyone else. He had 10 touchdowns in eight games against New York heading into their last matchup. This year, though, he scored just once and had 86 yards total throughout the season.
Thank you, next.