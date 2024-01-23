Philadelphia Eagles clean house: 4 candidates for vacant OC and DC jobs
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, parting ways with OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai. Who will replace them?
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles have decided not to fire head coach Nick Sirianni, and instead replace everyone around him for the second straight offseason. Sirianni hired a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator last year, but for much different reasons, as both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon went on to be head coaches of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
2023 was a year of ineptitude in Philadelphia. The Eagles struggled mightily down the stretch, blowing a large NFC East lead to the Dallas Cowboys and then losing their first playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter of which wasn't even close. Philly's meltdown wasn't enough to cost Sirianni his job just yet, as the Eagles have had consistent regular-season success with him and played in the Super Bowl just last year. However, don't get it twisted: Sirianni will not survive another season like this. As Lior Lampert wrote, something was off in the Eagles locker room despite a 10-1 start to the campaign:
"It is tough to envision a team that started the 2023 campaign with a 10-1 record having identity issues. However, the vibes surrounding the Eagles down the stretch of the season made it clear that (something was) off despite their success and it showed come playoff time."
Philadelphia has a plan, and it starts with addressing needs at offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. Let's take a look at some possible replacements.
4. Eagles have expressed interest in Ron Rivera as a new DC
Ron Rivera has been a head coach since 2011, and would bring a veteran presence to the Eagles locker room they have lacked for quite some time. Sirianni is loud and willing to run his mouth. He is someone Philadelphia can rally around when they are playing well. But what about when the Eagles are struggling, especially defensively? That is where Rivera can serve as the calm before the storm.
Rivera has a history in Philadelphia, as he served as linebackers coach in the late 90's and early 2000's. He then moved on the Chicago and San Diego, where his defenses were some of the best in football. During his last year as a coordinator with the Chargers, his defense finished first in yards allowed (271.6 YPG) and 10th in points allowed (20.1), per ESPN.
The Commanders struggled defensively this past season but much of that can be attributed to youth and the lack of a pass rush following trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Rivera would have to learn the Eagles strengths on the fly, but there is far more talent on the Philadelphia defense. This hire could be a home run.