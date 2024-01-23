Eagles Nick Sirianni decision does little to solve locker room problems
Now that the Philadelphia Eagles elected to retain head coach Nick Sirianni for 2024, how will he fix the locker room problems?
By Lior Lampert
With rumors emerging that head coach Nick Sirianni was coaching for his job when the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, many expected him to be dismissed following the team’s 32-9 loss to the Bucs.
Despite this, Sirianni has seemingly emerged unscathed despite the Eagles being embarrassingly eliminated from the playoffs after losing five of their last six regular season games coming into the postseason.
Nick Sirianni primed to return in 2024
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Sirianni is expected to address the media alongside Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman for the team’s end-of-season press conference set to take place on Wednesday.
“All signs continue to point to Sirianni returning for the 2024 season,” Schefter added.
Philly has been cleaning house on the defensive side of the ball, relieving defensive coordinator Sean Desai of his duties and allowing senior defensive assistant Matt Patria to explore other options. The fact that the recent coaching staff turmoil excludes Sirianni is another indication that he will be back with the team in 2024.
While retaining the head coach who has averaged 12 wins per season during his tenure and guided the franchise to its most recent Super Bowl appearance is noteworthy, the Eagles still need to address the elephant in the room — their internal issues.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently discussed the matter and reported that a team source informed him that “the entire locker room really lost their identity.” If that is the case, Sirianni is going to have his work cut out for him next season as he looks to regain the trust of the players.
It is tough to envision a team that started the 2023 campaign with a 10-1 record having identity issues. However, the vibes surrounding the Eagles down the stretch of the season made it clear that the vibes were off despite their success and it showed come playoff time.