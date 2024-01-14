NFL Rumors: Nick Sirianni coaching for his job vs. Bucs
After guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, Nick Siranni could be coaching for his job against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
By Lior Lampert
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills in consecutive games to advance to 10-1, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like they were ready to repeat as NFC Champions and reach the Super Bowl with the hopes of winning this time around.
However, life comes at you fast in the NFL, with the Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni being no exception.
In three seasons as head coach of the Eagles, Sirianni has led the franchise to a 34-17 regular-season record, including a Super Bowl appearance last year. However, there is reportedly internal pressure on Sirianni to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Wildcard Weekend, or it could cost him his job.
NFL rumor mill suggests Nick Sirianni is coaching for his job
Per Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, one former NFL coach “with a strong connection to Philly” believes Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will “pull the plug” on Sirianni if the team cannot get past the Bucs on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
Having lost five of their last six games to end the season, the Eagles will travel to Raymond James Stadium to face a Bucs team that has won five of their past six games in hopes of advancing to the NFC Divisional Round. Not to mention, they will have to try doing it without their top offensive weapon A.J. Brown, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also enters this game with an injured throwing hand and has barely thrown the ball since suffering the injury in Week 18.
Regardless of the circumstances, Sirianni will need to do everything he can to put the Eagles in a position to defeat the Bucs if he wants to avoid potentially losing his job.