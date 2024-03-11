4 more Vikings who won't be back in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins leaves
Kirk Cousins isn't the only former Vikings player who won't be back in 2024.
1) Alexander Mattison won't be back in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins leaves
With Dalvin Cook departing, the Vikings handed the reins at the running back position to Alexander Mattison, a player who had established himself as one of the more efficient backups in the league.
Unfortunately, the 25-year-old failed to take advantage of the golden opportunity handed to him. He appeared in 16 games for Minnesota but rushed for just 700 yards and not a single rushing touchdown. To make matters worse, he fumbled three times after fumbling just twice in his first four NFL seasons. It's really hard to average under four yards per carry and fumble three times as a starter.
The Vikings made this decision rather easy, as the team opted to release the running back ahead of free agency. Despite there being no clear answer on the roster, the Vikings clearly have had enough with Mattison.
Perhaps he can latch on in a reserve role elsewhere, but he blew any chance he had of receiving tons of carries anytime soon because of how rough of a season he just had.