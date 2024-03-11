4 more Vikings who won't be back in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins leaves
Kirk Cousins isn't the only former Vikings player who won't be back in 2024.
2) K.J. Osborn will look for a bigger opportunity away from the Vikings
The Vikings might be a team in turmoil after losing Cousins, but they still have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison leading the way. Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL while Addison had over 900 yards as a rookie despite playing with backups for half of the season.
Jefferson and Addison receive most of the attention, and rightfully so, but K.J. Osborn has shown over the course of his four-year career that he can play and he deserves a larger role.
Despite being in the shadow of Jefferson and other Vikings wideouts, Osborn has consistently been a safety net for Cousins.
He's recorded between 540-655 yards in each of the last three seasons and has been a solid red zone threat as well. If the Vikings were to bring him back, it'd be to use him in the same WR3 role he's been in. Chances are, Osborn will want to earn more money than a WR3 would, and receive more targets. Worst case scenario, he'll at the very least want to play with a better quarterback than whoever the Vikings turn to.