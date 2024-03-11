4 more Vikings who won't be back in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins leaves
Kirk Cousins isn't the only former Vikings player who won't be back in 2024.
3) Vikings might have lost a QB but still won't re-sign Josh Dobbs
After losing Cousins to an Achilles tear last season, the Vikings gambled and traded for Josh Dobbs, hoping he could keep them in the playoff race.
At first, it looked like the gamble was going to pay off as Dobbs looked good in his first two starts with the Vikings and was the talk of the league. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old struggled in his next two starts, leading to the Vikings benching him. He did not appear in any of Minnesota's final four games.
Dobbs got a chance to appear in 13 games last season and start 12 of them, but he didn't do much to take advantage overall. He completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,464 yards, throwing 13 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions. He proved he can be a viable backup, but he probably should not be a starter.
The Vikings will presumably swing bigger than Dobbs, either in the draft, in free agency, or even in a trade. Dobbs, a player who lost favor last season in Minnesota, almost certainly won't be back.