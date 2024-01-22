4 most likely Baker Mayfield replacements for Buccaneers if he leaves in free agency
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't re-sign Baker Mayfield, here are potential replacements.
1. Bucs can trade for Justin Fields to replace Baker Mayfield
The Chicago Bears are probably going to trade Justin Fields. The 24-year-old showed promise in his third season under center, but the NFL is a cutthroat business. Chicago owns the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and USC's Caleb Williams is the widespread favorite. There's not much room for a proper QB competition if Williams enters the clubhouse.
Fields completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 starts last season. He also added 657 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. If the Bucs want to invest in a young quarterback with major upside, there is no stronger bet on the market. Fields is a tier-one athlete, listed at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds. He's nimble in the pocket, explosive with his runs, and generally thoughtful with his passes. Fields needs to operate better under pressure, but the foundation for a dynamic everyday starter is in place.
A lot of speculation has tied Fields to his hometown Atlanta Falcons, where there is a glaring hole at the QB spot. That said, it's possible the Bucs will develop a similarly pressing need for QB help and decide to splurge on the Ohio State product. Fields wouldn't come cheap, but he has the potential to hold down the Bucs' offense for the next decade. Outside of starting a rookie, it's hard to fathom a more appealing option for the Tampa Bay front office when it comes to balancing the present and the future.
The goal should be to re-sign Mayfield, but only if the price is reasonable. Fields is under contract through the end of next season. From there, Tampa Bay will have difficult decisions to make as far as a potential long-term extension goes. Fields' performance would surely inform how the Bucs approach it. There is downside risk with every QB option out there, Fields is no exception. But, when it comes to upside, none compare.