4 most likely Baker Mayfield replacements for Buccaneers if he leaves in free agency
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't re-sign Baker Mayfield, here are potential replacements.
2. Bucs can sign Mason Rudolph to replace Baker Mayfield
Mason Rudolph is one of the most intriguing QBs in the upcoming free agency class. After starting the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' third-stringer, Rudolph was at the controls for their postseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Rudolph started the final three games of the Steelers' regular season, going 3-0 to cement Pittsburgh's spot in the playoffs.
Obviously, the Steelers didn't advance past the Wild Card round. There's an undeniable ceiling on the team as currently constructed. We will see who Mike Tomlin hires as offensive coordinator, but the Steelers have a lot to figure out. Tomlin said he would bring back Kenny Pickett as QB1 in 2024, but "with competition." There's a world in which Rudolph is that competition, but it's more likely that Rudolph will pursue an elevated role somewhere else.
There's no guarantee the 28-year-old Rudolph can land another starting job, but if the Bucs can't keep Mayfield, he certainly warrants consideration. Tampa Bay isn't going to pay top dollar for a veteran, such as Kirk Cousins. There's no reason for a one-year flier on Joe Flacco either. There is still a faint whiff of upside with Rudolph, who hasn't been a semi-regular starter since his rookie season. He might deserve an extended look.
Pittsburgh's best offense of the season came with Rudolph at the controls. He's a towering presence in the pocket, all of 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. The arm strength is considerable. With the right crew around him, there's a world in which Rudolph sustains his late-season success in Tampa Bay.