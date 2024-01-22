4 most likely Baker Mayfield replacements for Buccaneers if he leaves in free agency
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't re-sign Baker Mayfield, here are potential replacements.
3. Bucs can sign Jacoby Brissett to replace Baker Mayfield
Let's say the Bucs prefer a more experienced replacement. Jacoby Brissett profiles as one of the top arms available in free agency. He made only sparse appearances for the Washington Commanders in 2023 — three games, zero starts, with 224 yards and three TDs — but Brissett started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns the season prior. He is considered one of the best backup QBs in the NFL, and he could be due for one last crack at winning a starting job.
The Bucs are still well-positioned to compete for a postseason spot in the god-awful NFC South. I'm fairly certain Bill Belichick alone cannot wake the Atlanta Falcons from their slumber, and the New Orleans Saints are playing with fire by enduring another year of Dennis Allen. Brissett is generally an efficient game manager. In 2022, he completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 16 appearances (11 starts) for Cleveland. He won't light the world on fire, but he gets the job done.
Tampa Bay would be wise to pair Brissett, 31, with a young QB on the depth chart. Brissett is far from a long-term option and his limitations are well-defined. Tampa Bay could even select a Bo Nix-type prospect while installing Brissett as the stopgap. There has to be some mild concern about Brissett's lack of playing time in 2023, even if he couldn't do much about it with the Commanders' tank effort in full bloom.
Brissett lacks the aura of other options on the market, but he's fairly dependable. That's rare enough for a situational, short-term starter. There's a good chance Tampa Bay won't find their QB of the future in free agency if Mayfield leaves. There's no harm in settling for the average outcome.