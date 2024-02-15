4 most valuable Steelers trade assets they can use to acquire Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for competition for Kenny Pickett, and the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Could the two be a match for a Justin Fields trade?
3) Isaac Seumalo would instantly bolster a Bears offensive line that has been beset by injuries
Ryan Poles has done his best to reshape an offensive line that was one of the worst in the league when he took over. He found a starting left tackle in the fifth round of the 2022 draft in Braxton Jones. He signed former Titan Nate Davis in free agency last year, then drafted right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the draft.
There is still more work to be done, though, especially on the interior of the line. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick have been ineffective, and though left guard Teven Jenkins has mostly played well when healthy, those times have been sporadic at best. To make matters worse, Jones missed six games early in the year with a neck injury, and Davis only played 11 games after missing time with an ankle injury. This left the line in shambles for much of the year, especially without much in the way of effective depth behind the starters.
Isaac Seumalo has played over 2,100 snaps the past two years, and has allowed only one sack in that time. He's still under contract for two more years at a very reasonable price, and he's just as good as anyone the Bears will find in this year's free agent class.
Rather than gamble on a draft pick or overpay in free agency, Poles could instantly improve his line by acquiring Seumalo in a Fields trade, and he could even get a fourth- or fifth-rounder throw in with him.