4 most valuable Steelers trade assets they can use to acquire Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for competition for Kenny Pickett, and the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Could the two be a match for a Justin Fields trade?
2) George Pickens could become the Robin to DJ Moore's Batman
Bears fans were upset when Poles passed on George Pickens in the 2022 draft, first for cornerback Kyler Gordon, then for safety Jaquan Brisker. The talented Georgia wide receiver had all the measurables that Bears fans hadn't seen since Brandon Marshall was in town, but after being passed on by Chicago, he was taken four picks later by the Steelers.
Even though Pickens has showcased breathtaking ability at times, Poles has been vindicated by the excellent play of both Gordon and Brisker in the Bears secondary. By getting Pickens in a trade for Justin Fields, though, Poles can have his cake and eat it too.
One of Chicago's biggest needs this offseason is a WR2 to line up opposite DJ Moore. Darnell Mooney struggled badly the past two years and is almost certainly gone in free agency, and as of now there's no one on the roster capable of stepping up. With his breakaway speed and ability to make impossible catches seem mundane, Pickens would command serious attention away from Moore and provide a third option in the passing game (along with Cole Kmet) that the Bears haven't had in a long time.
Squint a little at Moore and Pickens and you might see more than a little of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Waldron's top two receivers in Seattle. Pickens still needs to become more mature, but there's no denying his ability, and if he cares at all about making a good impression on a new team with a potential No. 1-drafted quarterback, he'll grow up in a hurry.
It's tough to tell what the market is for Pickens. On the one hand, he's frustrated Steelers fans with his maturity issues, but that doesn't mean they want to run him out of town for nothing. His talent far exceeds his contract, which runs for another two years. However, you also have to consider that Poles might be reticent to trade for another Steelers receiver after the Chase Claypool debacle. If he can get past that, then Pickens plus a late pick could be enough to get the Bears their WR2 and Pittsburgh a new quarterback.