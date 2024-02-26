4 NCAAWB March Madness sleepers already looking like spoilers
March Madness is less than a month away and the typical juggernauts may not be at the forefront at the end of the tournament. There are quite a few sleepers already looking like spoilers.
The NCAAWB 2023-24 season will conclude in one week and then the Madness will begin. As the regular season comes to a close, LSU will officially begin its title defense.
Currently, South Carolina Ohio State, Stanford, Iowa, and Texas occupy the top five slots in the latest AP rankings. LSU is currently ranked 13th but will have a chance to repeat as champions.
Every March fans, critics, and analysts complete their brackets and guess which teams will be upset or rise to the top as expected. This year's tournament could be full of surprises and may end up with a newly crowned champion.
The current AP Top 25 rankings consist of familiar and unfamiliar programs that could contend for the title. However, there are some sleepers who may shock the world and upset the status quo of the normal juggernauts who cut down the nets.
Here are four sleepers who are looking like spoilers as March Madness approaches.
4. No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State is the first sleeper that can make some noise in the NCAA tournament because of their size and versatility. The Wildcats can match up with any team in terms of stature and speed.
Not to mention, Kansas State is currently ranked No. 10 and has defeated five top 25 teams. Some of their most impressive wins are over No. 4 Iowa who is first in scoring and fourth in field goal percentage.
The Wildcats captured impressive wins against No. 10 Texas and North Carolina while they were ranked No. 18 earlier in the season. Kansas State can get easy buckets inside the paint and from mid-range. Their ball movement makes it easier for them to space opposing teams out.
Ayoka Lee: Anchor effect
Senior center Ayoka Lee is the team's anchor and is currently averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks while shooting a scorching 65.5 percent from the floor. One aspect of her game that helps her teammates out is her ability to control the glass and generate second-chance points for her team.
Kansas State is a team that can sneak up on you with their ability to score in spurts and their impressive guard play in Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory. Both guards find their teammates in open floor space and help the team run their offensive.