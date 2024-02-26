4 NCAAWB March Madness sleepers already looking like spoilers
March Madness is less than a month away and the typical juggernauts may not be at the forefront at the end of the tournament. There are quite a few sleepers already looking like spoilers.
3. Duke Blue Devils
The Duke Blue Devils are another team that people need to keep an eye out for. The program continues to grow under the direction of head coach Kara Lawson.
Lawson constantly instills confidence, attention to detail, and intensity into her players. Despite not being ranked in the Top 25 Polls, Duke is currently ranked third in blocks per game.
As of now, the Blue Devils have beaten three top-25 teams in Virginia Tech, Florida State (no longer in the top 25), and Syracuse. As of now, the program's roster is slightly young but balanced.
Duke's defensive ability
Currently, the team is locking in on defense averaging 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game. Regardless of a low 3-point shooting percentage, the team is solid from the charity stripe (74.9 percent), and from the floor (45 percent).
Reigan Richardson, Oluchi Okananwa, Ashlon Jackson, and Taina Mair can erupt at any moment and can make you pay on the offensive side of the ball. However, the team is selfless and anyone can lead in scoring.
Nonetheless, head coach Lawson runs a balanced offensive attack that does not feature one sole player. Mair may not be leading the team in scoring but the team goes as she does.
Mair pushes the tempo, gets her teammates involved, and is constantly communicating on the floor. Duke is a team that can catch anyone by surprise come tournament time because of their coaching, balanced offensive attack, and intensity on defense.