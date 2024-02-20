3 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense

4 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense
Micah Parsons laid out to Jerry Jones what he thinks the Dallas Cowboys need in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 3, Pick 87: T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive Line, Texas
If the Cowboys miss out on Murphy in round one, or if they choose to address a different need instead, or even if they do draft him but want another interior monster to pair him with, then Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat is their man. He is a 6-foot-4 and 360-pound monster. He is currently the 90th-rated player on Pro Football Focus' big board with a 10% chance to end up on the Cowboys. NFL Mock Draft Database has an average draft position for him of 42, with his highest position being 31st.
Last season for the Longhorns, Sweat played 462 snaps in 13 games, recording 45 total tackles, 25 stops, 23 quarterback hurries, and eight sacks. He was a Consensus All-American and took home the John Outland Trophy. As you can imagine, he is extremely difficult to move and takes up double teams on almost every play. Sweat does show potential as a pass rusher, and exhibits a motor that never quits with boundless energy every play.
Round 6, Pick 213: Curtis Jacobs, Linebacker, Penn State
Jacobs could be a late-round steal, and it should help him bond with Parsons having also played for the Nittany Lions. Jacobs is 6-foot-1 and 229 pounds and one of the fastest linebackers in the class (expected forty time of 4.55 seconds). He is currently ranked 235 on the Pro Football Focus big board. NFL Mock Draft Database has him being selected with an average draft position of 176 with his highest position at 78th overall.
In 2023, Jacobs had 49 total tackles (9 for a loss), 23 stops, 6 hurries, and 2.5 sacks. He does play a bit stiff but shows good effort, and wraps up on tackles to take his man to the ground. Extreme quickness off the edge is his superpower, and he shows good instincts and reaction time. Jacobs may need to add weight to truly be effective, and may not show immediate dividends as a rookie, but he is the type of downhill linebacker that would compliment Parsons.