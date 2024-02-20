3 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense

4 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense
Micah Parsons laid out to Jerry Jones what he thinks the Dallas Cowboys need in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 24: Byron Murphy II, Defensive Line, Texas
Byron Murphy has been screaming up draft boards, and may not be available when the Dallas Cowboys pick at 24 but as of today, Pro Football Focus shows that the most common place Murphy is selected in mock drafts is 29th to the Detroit Lions. NFL Mock Draft Draft Database says the highest he goes in their compilation of mock drafts nationwide is 22nd.
Murphy has the build that Parsons mentioned (6-foot-1 and 308 pounds), and he's currently ranked as the second-best interior lineman in the draft. In 2023 he played 397 snaps in 13 games for the Texas Longhorns. Murphy recorded 29 total tackles (8.5 for a loss), 19 stops, 30 quarterback hurries, and six sacks. This incredible season earned him Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Murphy was a nightmare for offensive coordinators last season, displaying exceptional leverage and core strength. He is relentless, playing past the whistle on most defensive plays. The former Longhorn shows a good balance of athleticism and technique and a high football IQ that will allow him to only get better at the NFL level.
Round 2, Pick 56: Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M
Cooper might be my favorite defensive player in the draft. He's 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds. The forty-yard dash will be an area he shines at the combine, where it's anticipated he will run 4.49 or faster. Cooper is currently listed as the 51st-best prospect in the draft with a 13-percent chance of going to the Cowboys. NFL Mock Draft Database has his average draft position at 52nd with his highest being 38th.
Last season, Cooper amassed 84 total tackles (17 for a loss), 56 stops, and eight sacks, leading to him being named first-team All-SEC and to the AP All-American team. His speed is exceptional, and against the pass, he will be able to cover tight ends and running backs man-to-man, but is equally effective in Tampa 2 or as a spy. His record speaks for itself, and he is the exact type of linebacker that Micah Parsons was talking about.