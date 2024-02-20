3 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense

4 NFL Draft picks that fit Micah Parsons's wish list for the Dallas Cowboys defense
Micah Parsons laid out to Jerry Jones what he thinks the Dallas Cowboys need in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Appearing on the Stephen A. Smith podcast recently, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons recapped a conversation he had with team owner Jerry Jones. Among the topics discussed were what he thought the team needed to get to the Super Bowl. There were two types of players that Parsons saw on teams in the Championship games that he feels the Cowboys need.
"A great linebacker corps, right?" Parsons told Jones. "We need to get another bigger linebacker who's going to come downhill. We need to get a super, 300-[pound], nasty interior [defensive lineman]. Look at how [the 49ers'] Arik Armstead and Jason Hargrave caused havoc in the last two games. Look at how Alim McNeill in Detroit in their front, with [Aiden] Hutchinson and all of them. It's just certain things I was pinpointing. ...Because I saw the way [Kansas City DT] Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, "My God!"
The Cowboys notably fell short of reaching the NFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl. Notably this past season, the Cowboys were shockingly blown out 48-32 by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. This offseason, the team saw multiple defensive coaches leave for other jobs, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn notably becoming the head coach of the Washington Commanders.
The 2024 NFL Draft is deep at most positions, and the Cowboys could add the type of player Parsons wants in almost any round. In fact, if they didn't have bigger holes to fill, the Cowboys could take that kind of player in every round. Here are four players that fit the bill that the Cowboys could add with pick(s) 24, 56, 87, and/or 213. 3 of them are from the great state of Texas, and one is from Parsons's alma mater.