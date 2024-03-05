4 NFL wide receivers doing cartwheels after Mike Evans contract
Mike Evans getting the contract he did should have other wide receivers excited knowing they're about to get paid very well very soon.
1) Michael Pittman Jr.
The Indianapolis Colts were arguably the most surprising team in the NFL this past season, going 9-8 and just barely missing out on a playoff spot despite their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, appearing in just four games. Gardner Minshew deserves a ton of credit for that, obviously, but a big reason their offense was good enough to get so close to a playoff spot had a lot to do with Michael Pittman Jr. who had the best season of his career thus far.
Pittman appeared in 16 games for the Colts recording career-highs with 109 catches and 1,152 yards receiving. He was by far the biggest pass-catching threat on the Colts, yet was still able to put up very gaudy numbers.
The Colts will almost certainly want to re-sign the 26-year-old to be Richardson's primary target next season and in the long-term future, and it might've just gotten a bit harder for that to get done. The Colts have more than enough money to get a deal done, but Pittman's value absolutely just went up.
Not only is he coming off his best season, but Pittman has been a quality wide receiver since he stepped foot on an NFL field four seasons ago. He's recorded at least 900 yards in three of his four seasons including a pair of 1,000+ seasons. That, combined with Pittman's age, makes him extremely valuable. He's not as good or accomplished as Evans, and won't get paid quite as handsomely as Evans did, but he's certainly happy with the contract Tampa Bay gave their longtime wideout knowing his value just rose.